Vipshop’s (VIPS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zillow Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.15.

Shares of NYSE:VIPS opened at $7.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.89. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.55 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vipshop will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Vipshop by 13.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,272 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in Vipshop by 23.1% during the first quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 7,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vipshop by 5.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in Vipshop by 21.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 311,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 55,591 shares during the last quarter. 46.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

