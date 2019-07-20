Vectura Group (LON:VEC) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Vectura Group (LON:VEC) in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target on shares of Alliance Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Intelsat from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 130.33 ($1.70).

VEC stock opened at GBX 80.15 ($1.05) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.24. Vectura Group has a 52 week low of GBX 65.85 ($0.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 90.15 ($1.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

