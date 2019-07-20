ValuEngine Lowers Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

COF stock opened at $90.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.42. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.53. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 9,329 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $867,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,829. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher T. Newkirk sold 5,715 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $525,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,937 shares of company stock valued at $4,272,897. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,847,000 after acquiring an additional 69,308 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,568,000 after acquiring an additional 370,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

