ValuEngine Downgrades Lear (NYSE:LEA) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

LEA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $12.00 price objective on Adient and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Magna International in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Lear in a research report on Sunday, June 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.75.

Get Lear alerts:

Shares of Lear stock opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.90. Lear has a 12 month low of $114.45 and a 12 month high of $183.87.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The auto parts company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Lear had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lear will post 16.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.47%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth about $653,026,000. Harris Associates L P raised its position in Lear by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 3,424,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $420,772,000 after buying an additional 1,360,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Lear by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,312,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,176,000 after buying an additional 584,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Lear by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,040,569 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $127,843,000 after buying an additional 27,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Lear by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 740,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $91,016,000 after buying an additional 291,264 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

Recommended Story: Street Name

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.