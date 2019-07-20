United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

USLM stock opened at $84.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. United States Lime & Minerals has a 12 month low of $68.20 and a 12 month high of $84.93. The company has a market cap of $473.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.96.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USLM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 658.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 1,984.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,387 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

