United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26, RTT News reports. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 41.97%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. United Rentals updated its FY 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of URI stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $94.28 and a 1 year high of $173.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 32,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $3,958,625.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,688,365.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 233,261 shares of company stock worth $29,791,035 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

