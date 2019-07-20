UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UGI. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,380 ($57.23) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

UGI stock traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.28. 826,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.85. UGI has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $59.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.60.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.14%. Research analysts anticipate that UGI will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.80%.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $1,350,735.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,222.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John L. Walsh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $2,709,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,626.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,671 shares of company stock worth $4,545,613. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in UGI by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 205,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 153,217 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UGI by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 30,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in shares of UGI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 140,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

