UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €52.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, May 27th. They set a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price target on Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Brenntag and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €52.77 ($61.36).

Get Brenntag alerts:

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €43.60 ($50.70) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €43.04. Brenntag has a 1-year low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 1-year high of €56.25 ($65.41).

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.