Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) Given Daily News Impact Score of 1.24

News stories about Trigon Metals (CVE:TM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Trigon Metals earned a media sentiment score of 1.24 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

CVE TM traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,135. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.87. Trigon Metals has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.18.

Trigon Metals Company Profile

Trigon Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and maintenance of mines and mineral properties in the African country of Namibia. It explores for copper, silver, and lead deposits. The company has an 80% interest in its flagship project, the Kombat Mine Property, which covers five mining licenses located in Northern Namibia.

