Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Cinemark (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,079 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,487% compared to the average daily volume of 131 call options.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 4,033 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $173,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,323. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Cinemark by 766.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in Cinemark in the fourth quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $36.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.37. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $43.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $714.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.51 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 12.61%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Cinemark to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

