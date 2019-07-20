TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPIC. BidaskClub raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. TPI Composites has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.22. The company had a trading volume of 304,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $905.71 million, a PE ratio of 327.75 and a beta of 1.53. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $19.54 and a 52-week high of $32.74.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a negative return on equity of 8.24%. Research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TPI Composites news, CEO Steven C. Lockard acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.47 per share, with a total value of $107,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,953,287.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Bransfield acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $91,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $528,680.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,400 shares of company stock worth $342,282 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4,759.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 4th quarter worth $3,804,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 6,633.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,832 shares during the period. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth $894,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 169,528 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

