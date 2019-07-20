Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.01

Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 36810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alcon in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $214.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.39 million. Tivity Health had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 12.18%. Tivity Health’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tivity Health Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 14.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 14.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period.

Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

