Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.01

Shares of Tivity Health Inc (NASDAQ:TVTY) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 36810 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hess Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Alcon in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $755.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTY. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the second quarter valued at about $367,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust bought a new stake in Tivity Health during the second quarter valued at about $230,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 59.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 17,816 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 14.8% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tivity Health by 14.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period.
Tivity Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:TVTY)
Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.
