Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

The analysts wrote, “We waited to have a call with management, and our summary underneath is a reflection of the information gleaned from our conversation.””

NASDAQ TMDI opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.31. Titan Medical has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Titan Medical stock. Pathlight Investors LLC purchased a new position in Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Pathlight Investors LLC owned about 0.12% of Titan Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

