Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

TLRY has been the subject of several other research reports. Alliance Global Partners set a C$75.00 target price on Canopy Growth and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Tilray in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Roth Capital set a $14.00 target price on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Superior Gold from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tilray has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.97.

Tilray stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -53.16. Tilray has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $300.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.48.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $23.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 43.71% and a negative net margin of 159.09%. The business’s revenue was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Tilray news, Director Christine St.Clare sold 4,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $200,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 47.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Tilray by 1,177.3% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,411 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $102,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tilray by 61.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $3,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

