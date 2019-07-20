TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Price Target Cut to GBX 234

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) had its target price cut by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 234 ($3.06) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIFS. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 306.50 ($4.00).

TIFS stock opened at GBX 191 ($2.50) on Tuesday. TI Fluid Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 153 ($2.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 293.80 ($3.84). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.71 million and a PE ratio of 6.45.

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

