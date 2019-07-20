The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) Receives $19.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CG. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered Trade Desk from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price objective on Hibbett Sports and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

In other news, insider Pamela L. Bentley sold 10,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total value of $197,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,908,377.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 52,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 11,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.03. 1,395,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,899. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.81. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $15.09 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.66.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

