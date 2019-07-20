TD Securities Lowers Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) Price Target to C$12.50

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) had its price target dropped by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$12.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 3.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KML. CSFB downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.50.

Get Kinder Morgan Canada alerts:

KML opened at C$12.07 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.69. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.03. Kinder Morgan Canada has a 1-year low of C$11.06 and a 1-year high of C$52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Kinder Morgan Canada (TSE:KML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$102.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Canada will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kinder Morgan Canada

Kinder Morgan Canada Limited owns and operates pipeline systems and terminal facilities in Canada. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals. The Pipelines segment operates Canadian portion of the Cochin pipeline system, a 12-inch diameter multi-product pipeline that comprises of 1000-kilometers of pipeline, and 38 block valves and 10 pump stations for transporting light hydrocarbon liquids between Kankakee, Illinois and Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta; and Jet Fuel pipeline serving Vancouver International Airport.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.