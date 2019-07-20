Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) Receives $61.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Talend SA (NASDAQ:TLND) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TLND shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Whiting USA Trust II from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Talend to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

In related news, COO Laurent Bride sold 3,483 shares of Talend stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total transaction of $166,905.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,377,326.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Talend by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Talend by 5.8% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Talend in the first quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Talend by 472.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Talend by 71.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLND traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. 217,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,115. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.52 and a beta of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24. Talend has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $73.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 168.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talend will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides software platform to address IT integration needs in various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

