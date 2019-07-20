Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited operates as a research-based pharmaceutical company, engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and importing/exporting pharmaceutical drugs. Takeda’s core business comprise of ethical drugs and its portfolio includes lansoprazole for the treatment of peptic ulcers, leuprolide acetate for the treatment of prostate cancer and endometriosis, pioglitazone hydrocholoride for the treatment of diabetes, and candesartan cilexetil for the treatment of hypertension. The Company promotes enhancing R&D pipeline, while concentrating its management resources to the four core therapeutic areas: lifestyle-related diseases, oncology and urological diseases, central nervous system disease and gastroenterological diseases. It operates in two segments- Ethical drug business and Consumer healthcare business. Consumer healthcare business provides Alinamin (vitamin B1 derivative preparations, etc.), Benza (cold remedies). Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

TAK has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.46.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 63.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.