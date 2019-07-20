TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Raised to $126.00

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $123.00 to $126.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Corus Entertainment and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.86.

Shares of TTWO opened at $116.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.17. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12-month low of $84.41 and a 12-month high of $139.91.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $488.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.86 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 25.62% and a net margin of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 8,758 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $962,679.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 25,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $2,718,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,993 shares of company stock worth $3,706,028. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the fourth quarter worth $355,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,151,000 after acquiring an additional 141,833 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

