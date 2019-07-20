Syscoin (SYS) Price Tops $0.0328 on Exchanges

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 19th. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $18.31 million and $268,491.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Tux Exchange, Bittylicious and Livecoin. Over the last week, Syscoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.28 or 0.00945440 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00011865 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001184 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00015759 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000550 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Syscoin Profile

Syscoin (CRYPTO:SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 558,219,043 coins. The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org . Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Syscoin

Syscoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tux Exchange, Binance, Upbit, Bittylicious, Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Poloniex and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

