Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Lifted to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded SharpSpring from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.07. Synaptics has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $51.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.30 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 2,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $95,507.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,871 shares in the company, valued at $738,364.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 106.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 288,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,720,000 after buying an additional 148,594 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,559,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synaptics by 29.9% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

