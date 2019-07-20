Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Superior Drilling Products, Inc. operates as a manufacturer and remanufacturer of PDC (polycrystalline diamond compact) drill bits and drill string tools for the oil, natural gas and mining services industries. It also provides manufacturing, leasing, and refurbishing of drill string tools to oil field services clients. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Dougherty & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Superior Drilling Products in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 50.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 386,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Superior Drilling Products by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 63,502 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the last quarter.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and refurbishes polycrystalline diamond compact drill bits for an oil field services company.

