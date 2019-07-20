Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Downgraded by Bank of America to Underperform

Bank of America cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHO. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Garrett Motion from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Weibo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

SHO stock opened at $13.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.05 and a current ratio of 7.05. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $12.70 and a 52 week high of $17.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $257.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.09%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

