Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stepan Company is a major manufacturer of specialty and intermediate chemicals used in a broad range of industries. Stepan is a leading producer of surfactants, which are the key ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning compounds. The Company is also a leading supplier of polyurethane polyols used in the expanding thermal insulation market and C.A.S.E. (Coatings, Adhesives, Sealants, and Elastomers) industries. “

NYSE:SCL opened at $92.95 on Tuesday. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.17 and a 52 week high of $95.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $489.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.57 million. Stepan had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo purchased 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.64 per share, with a total value of $25,992.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Frank Pacholec sold 1,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $177,536.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,568.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,000 shares of company stock valued at $87,880 and sold 5,332 shares valued at $486,759. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 227.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth $236,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

