Status Trading 8.2% Lower This Week (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 20th. Status has a total market capitalization of $72.83 million and $13.13 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for approximately $0.0210 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, GOPAX, Bittrex and Gatecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00291463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009431 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.79 or 0.01688210 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000867 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00123782 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00024571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000513 BTC.

About Status

Status’ launch date was June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Status Token Trading

Status can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, GOPAX, DDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network, Liqui, Bithumb, ZB.COM, OKEx, Ovis, Gatecoin, Upbit, IDEX, IDCM, ABCC, Neraex, Kyber Network, DragonEX, LATOKEN, BigONE, OOOBTC, Radar Relay, Bittrex, HitBTC, Koinex, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, Tidex, Huobi, Ethfinex, Cobinhood, DEx.top, Gate.io, Binance, TOPBTC, ChaoEX, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.