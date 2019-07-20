State Street (NYSE:STT) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

State Street (NYSE:STT) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of from GBX 845 ($11.04) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on shares of State Street from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Farfetch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Shares of STT stock traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.08. 6,257,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,379. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40. State Street has a 1 year low of $53.53 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.79.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that State Street will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.22, for a total value of $1,580,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of State Street by 5.4% during the first quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 28.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 919 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

