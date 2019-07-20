Square’s (SQ) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Square (NYSE:SQ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They presently have a $78.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SQ. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Square in a report on Monday, July 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Markel to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Square from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alteryx to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.04.

NYSE:SQ opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66. Square has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $101.15. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,925.50, a P/E/G ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 3.31.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.63 million. Square had a positive return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Square will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 4,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,446,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $1,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 459,793 shares in the company, valued at $29,518,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,249 shares of company stock worth $5,486,225 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Square by 130.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter worth $28,000. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

