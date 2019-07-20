Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

SPAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Spartan Motors in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spartan Motors has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SPAR opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89. Spartan Motors has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $421.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.55.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Spartan Motors had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Spartan Motors will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $137,375.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,403.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $375,250. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Spartan Motors by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Spartan Motors by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 56,153 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Spartan Motors by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Spartan Motors by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spartan Motors by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 83,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

