Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused primarily on the acquisition, discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary oncology therapeutics. The Company researches human therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer, inflammation, metabolic disease and infectious disease. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SRNE. HC Wainwright set a $11.00 target price on Cerecor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Misonix from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of SRNE opened at $2.60 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.94% and a negative net margin of 1,323.09%. Analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRNE. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 894,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 7,384 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

