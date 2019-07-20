Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02), Morningstar.com reports. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SON opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.79. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $66.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.04%.

In other news, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $50,547.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,938 shares in the company, valued at $494,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP R. Howard Coker sold 6,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $401,618.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 215,108 shares in the company, valued at $13,323,789.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,381 shares of company stock worth $758,537. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,542,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth approximately $21,761,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,338,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,199,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,009,000 after purchasing an additional 232,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 52.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 590,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,356,000 after purchasing an additional 204,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

SON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Metcash from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on Sonoco Products and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America set a $80.00 price objective on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.86.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

