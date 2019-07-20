Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Upgraded at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50. B. Riley also issued estimates for Smart Sand’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

SND has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $7.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of XPO Logistics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.75.

SND opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.65. The company has a market cap of $99.96 million, a P/E ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.25. Smart Sand has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $51.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.53 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Smart Sand news, CEO Charles Edwin Young purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.86 per share, with a total value of $50,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 267,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,766.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SND. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,467,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 57,136 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Smart Sand by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 56,914 shares in the last quarter. 36.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

