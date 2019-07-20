SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Receives $97.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.39.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Pentair to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 215 ($2.81) price objective on the stock.

SLG stock traded down $1.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.47. 710,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. SL Green Realty has a 1-year low of $76.77 and a 1-year high of $106.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.21. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $244.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.36%.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 6,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $556,937.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,661.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $72,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $200,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth $216,000. 97.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

