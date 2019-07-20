SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SilverCrest Metals Inc. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, advancement and development of base mineral and precious metals properties primarily in Mexico. The company’s properties consist of Las Chispas property. SilverCrest Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, BC. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a $107.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.82.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.86. SilverCrest Metals has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $5.20.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $736,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $387,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 178.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 60,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 38,805 shares during the period.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 27 concessions totaling approximately 1,389 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

