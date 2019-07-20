Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $334.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.25 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS.

SBNY opened at $123.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $98.54 and a fifty-two week high of $137.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dongfeng Motor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.77.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

