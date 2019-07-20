Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Fulcrum Utility Services (LON:FCRM) in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FCRM opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.39) on Tuesday. Fulcrum Utility Services has a 1-year low of GBX 21 ($0.27) and a 1-year high of GBX 69 ($0.90). The company has a market capitalization of $65.38 million and a PE ratio of 7.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 25.74.

Get Fulcrum Utility Services alerts:

About Fulcrum Utility Services

Fulcrum Utility Services Limited provides multi-utility infrastructure and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Services, Gas Transportation, and Dunamis. It provides utility infrastructure and connections services, as well as gas transportation and meter asset management services; and engages in the pipeline business comprising the ownership of gas infrastructure assets and conveyance of gas through its gas transportation networks.

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Utility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.