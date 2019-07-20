Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Carr’s Group (LON:CARR)

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Carr’s Group (LON:CARR) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Carr’s Group stock opened at GBX 151 ($1.97) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.73. The company has a market capitalization of $138.02 million and a P/E ratio of 12.58. Carr’s Group has a 12 month low of GBX 128 ($1.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 175.50 ($2.29). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a GBX 1.13 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.74%. Carr’s Group’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

Carr's Group plc engages in the agriculture and engineering businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of livestock supplementation products; and various compound animal feeds for farming and rural communities.

