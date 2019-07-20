Seven Generations Energy’s (VII) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CSFB

CSFB reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has a C$12.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VII. TD Securities lifted their price target on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on Toromont Industries from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. GMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.25 price target on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an average rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.73.

Seven Generations Energy stock opened at C$6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a PE ratio of 5.38. Seven Generations Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.23 and a 1-year high of C$17.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.68.

Seven Generations Energy (TSE:VII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$546.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$650.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Seven Generations Energy will post 1.2000001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Marty Leigh Proctor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.36 per share, with a total value of C$83,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 237,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,988,421.38. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $268,712.

About Seven Generations Energy

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in development of natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 537,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta; and in the approximately 506,000 acres in Montney.

