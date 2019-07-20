Seacor (NYSE:CKH) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

CKH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Seacor alerts:

CKH traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.10. 68,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,813. Seacor has a 1 year low of $34.63 and a 1 year high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.28.

Seacor (NYSE:CKH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $209.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.53 million. Seacor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Seacor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seacor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,393,000. Cove Street Capital LLC increased its holdings in Seacor by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in Seacor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Seacor in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Seacor in the 1st quarter worth $409,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seacor

SEACOR Holdings Inc engages in transportation and logistics, risk management consultancy, and other businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Ocean Transportation & Logistics Services, Inland Transportation & Logistics Services, Witt O'Brien's, and Other segments.

See Also: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Seacor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.