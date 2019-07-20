Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Scientific Digital Imaging stock opened at GBX 50.60 ($0.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.81. Scientific Digital Imaging has a twelve month low of GBX 11.76 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80).

Get Scientific Digital Imaging alerts:

Scientific Digital Imaging Company Profile

Scientific Digital Imaging plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company offers sensitive cameras for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation and restoration under the Opus Instruments brand name; and cameras that have applications in astronomy, life sciences, and flat panel inspection under the QSI brand name.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Digital Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Digital Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.