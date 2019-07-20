Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FinnCap

Scientific Digital Imaging (LON:SDI)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Scientific Digital Imaging stock opened at GBX 50.60 ($0.66) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $49.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.81. Scientific Digital Imaging has a twelve month low of GBX 11.76 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 61.50 ($0.80).
Scientific Digital Imaging Company Profile
