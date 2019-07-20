Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share.

NYSE SLB opened at $38.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.45. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $68.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. Tudor Pickering cut Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WestJet Airlines from C$20.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $192.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.58.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $1,152,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,800,263.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,487,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $593,754,000 after buying an additional 1,125,484 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,660,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $595,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,997 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,635,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,801,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,150,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $294,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,792 shares in the last quarter. 77.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.