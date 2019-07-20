Savannah Petroleum (LON:SAVP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $11.70

Savannah Petroleum PLC (LON:SAVP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 11.70 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 12 ($0.16), with a volume of 4345189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.65 ($0.17).

Several research firms have weighed in on SAVP. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a market cap of $103.37 million and a PE ratio of -3.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.24.

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

