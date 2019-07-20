SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SAP. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price target on Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on SAP and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €121.65 ($141.46).

ETR:SAP opened at €112.00 ($130.23) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €117.54. SAP has a 52 week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52 week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The firm has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion and a PE ratio of 41.04.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

