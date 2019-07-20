Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.25 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SB. ValuEngine cut Zosano Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Wayside Technology Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.85.

SB stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.53 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.80. Safe Bulkers has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $3.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $48.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 284.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 79,168 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 34,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Safe Bulkers by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 295,617 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 35,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.33% of the company’s stock.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

