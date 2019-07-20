RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

RMBL has been the topic of several other research reports. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, March 29th. National Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $12.50 price target on shares of Audioeye in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. RumbleON currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.30.

RumbleON stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.31.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $223.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 million.

In related news, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.84 per share, for a total transaction of $48,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Marshall Chesrown purchased 8,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 48,950 shares of company stock worth $217,142 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBL. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RumbleON by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in RumbleON by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 126,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 61,650 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $486,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RumbleON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000.

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

