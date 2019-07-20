RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price objective on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group set a $133.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a buy rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 636.36 ($8.32).

LON RSA opened at GBX 577.20 ($7.54) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 575.62. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.27. RSA Insurance Group has a 1 year low of GBX 490.40 ($6.41) and a 1 year high of GBX 646 ($8.44).

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

