Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JNJ. Barclays upped their target price on shares of from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $92.00 target price on shares of Ashland Global and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $148.56.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $130.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $350.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $121.00 and a 1-year high of $148.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.45%.

In related news, Director Marillyn A. Hewson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $139.68 per share, with a total value of $419,040.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,040. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 122.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 594.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

