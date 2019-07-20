Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€136.00” Price Target for Continental (ETR:CON)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective on Continental (ETR:CON) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €29.30 ($34.07) price objective on shares of Aareal Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €155.00 ($180.23) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($232.56) price objective on shares of Continental and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €153.66 ($178.68).

Get Continental alerts:

Shares of Continental stock opened at €120.20 ($139.77) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €124.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.79. Continental has a fifty-two week low of €112.46 ($130.77) and a fifty-two week high of €211.00 ($245.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.