Royal Bank of Canada Lowers TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Price Target to C$6.75

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$6.75 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TOG. GMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.25 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Yangarra Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. AltaCorp Capital downgraded TORC Oil and Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TORC Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.44.

Shares of TORC Oil and Gas stock opened at C$4.07 on Thursday. TORC Oil and Gas has a one year low of C$3.81 and a one year high of C$7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.65 million and a P/E ratio of 50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.10.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$144.66 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

