Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Price Target to $2.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.52.

Shares of NYSE TRQ opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.95.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.94 million. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 33.93%. Turquoise Hill Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,865,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth $6,769,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources during the first quarter worth $3,835,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 738.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,089,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 959,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 100.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,130,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 565,659 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

